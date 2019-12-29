Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.38. 689,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,911. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 198.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 284,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $25,027,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 39.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 90,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.