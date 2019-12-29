Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Decreases By 7.8%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 763,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BPMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 275,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310,038 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BPMP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.