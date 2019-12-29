Short Interest in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rises By 8.5%

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on BKU shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,798,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,389,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 453,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 877,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 346,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 222,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,759. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

