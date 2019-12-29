Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 587,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 672.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 252,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 153.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

