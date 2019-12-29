Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

