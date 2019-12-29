ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 101.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

