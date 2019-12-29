Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RDC)

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
RDC stock opened at A$1.11 ($0.79) on Friday. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a twelve month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of A$1.14 ($0.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $611.37 million and a P/E ratio of -123.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.09.
About Redcape Hotel Group Pty
