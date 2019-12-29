Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RDC)

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

RDC stock opened at A$1.11 ($0.79) on Friday. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a twelve month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of A$1.14 ($0.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $611.37 million and a P/E ratio of -123.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.09.

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

