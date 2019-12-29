PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

PSK opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.73.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3009843 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.96.

In other news, Director James Estey acquired 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 860,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,235,060.90. Insiders have bought a total of 14,974 shares of company stock worth $194,935 in the last three months.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.