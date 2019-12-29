Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $250.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

