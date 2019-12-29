Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$991.42 million.

In related news, Director Robert Hemming sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.50, for a total value of C$227,859.50. Also, insider C.R. Mclernon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total value of C$950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,437,515. Insiders have sold 40,137 shares of company stock worth $3,852,357 over the last ninety days.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

