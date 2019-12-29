Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.50). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ALLK opened at $97.69 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 27.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

