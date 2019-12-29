Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ASLN opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

