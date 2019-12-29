Brokerages Set Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Target Price at $37.13

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $779.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

