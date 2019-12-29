International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $17.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -0.30.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.