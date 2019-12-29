International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $17.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of -0.30.
In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.