Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PUK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 529.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 681.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUK opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

