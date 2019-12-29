Analysts Set Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target at $45.45

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.45.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.