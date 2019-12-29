NOIA Network Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $513,561.00 and $15,131.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

