American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ARA stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.14. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

