Brokerages Set SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT at $4.63

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

