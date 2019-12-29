Decentraland 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.69 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Radar Relay, Liqui and AirSwap. Decentraland has a market cap of $34.33 million and $13.69 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Radar Relay, BigONE, DDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, UEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, TOPBTC, Upbit, HitBTC, Bibox, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Mercatox, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, ZB.COM and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

