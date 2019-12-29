ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $313,189.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $313,189.00 and $62,853.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058763 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084692 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000834 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00068971 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,441.78 or 1.00190829 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.