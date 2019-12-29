SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $853,913.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and Binance. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $853,913.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Braziliex, OKEx, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

