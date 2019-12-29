Peercoin Market Cap Hits $4.70 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $41,061.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, SouthXchange, BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.02878184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005938 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00454434 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,851,753 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, WEX, Poloniex, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

