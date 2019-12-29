HashCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $712,295.00 and $66.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.