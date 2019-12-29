Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.47

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and traded as high as $85.68. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 219,550 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Andrew Franklin sold 1,371,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £1,056,144.32 ($1,389,297.97). Also, insider Peter Butterfield sold 2,791,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £2,065,744.04 ($2,717,369.17).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

