DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $947.25

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $947.25 and traded as high as $1,050.00. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $1,000.00, with a volume of 1,008 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 948.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 992.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

