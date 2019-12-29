Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $593.70

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.70 and traded as high as $715.17. Cohort shares last traded at $711.00, with a volume of 18,531 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $291.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 596.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 503.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

Get Cohort alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Simon Walther acquired 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,568.85 ($6,010.06). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £1,890.70 ($2,487.11).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.