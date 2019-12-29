United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.21

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.99. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 136,089 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

