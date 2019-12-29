United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.21

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.99. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 136,089 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliance Pharma Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.47
Alliance Pharma Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.47
DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $947.25
DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $947.25
Cohort Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $593.70
Cohort Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $593.70
United Carpets Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.21
United Carpets Group Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.21
Alexander Mining Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Alexander Mining Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Iofina Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.36
Iofina Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.36


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report