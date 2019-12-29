Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.36

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and traded as high as $28.80. Iofina shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 546,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37.

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

