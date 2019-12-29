Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.34. Silver Lake Resources shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 7,336,231 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45.

About Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

