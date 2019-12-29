Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.79

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $11.96. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 95,560 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.45%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

