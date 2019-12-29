Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.84

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and traded as high as $19.14. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 5,121,003 shares.

AMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Amerisur Resources to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 million and a PE ratio of -23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.87.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

