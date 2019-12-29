Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.40

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.59. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 2,265 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

