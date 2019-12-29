Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,510.78

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.78 and traded as high as $1,650.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,635.00, with a volume of 46,467 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGEO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,400.20 ($31.57).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,516.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,452.42.

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Archil Gachechiladze bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,477 ($19.43) per share, with a total value of £29,540 ($38,858.20).

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

