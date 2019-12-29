China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.12. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 165,507 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $436.06 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

