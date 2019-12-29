Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.86

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and traded as high as $36.16. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.36.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.
