Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.86

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and traded as high as $36.16. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.