Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.17. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 43,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

