UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 28th total of 495,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $638.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 113,194 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 608,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

