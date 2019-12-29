Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.75. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $504.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $5,806,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth $728,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

