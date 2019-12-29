Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of VMC opened at $143.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.31. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $95.31 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,555,000 after purchasing an additional 179,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,676,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,519,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 67.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

