Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after buying an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after buying an additional 94,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 103,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 662,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $439.48 million, a P/E ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. DA Davidson began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

