WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.