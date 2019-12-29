Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Short Interest Update

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 28,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of V stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35. Visa has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,480 shares of company stock worth $9,281,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

