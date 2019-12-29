Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

