Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

VNTR stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $435.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.86. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Venator Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Venator Materials by 54.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

