Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Short Interest Update

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Unit has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unit will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Unit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unit by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unit by 249.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.