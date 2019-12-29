FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:FSV opened at C$124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. FirstService has a one year low of C$88.42 and a one year high of C$143.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$887.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 3.4099999 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

