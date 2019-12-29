Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 176.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $160.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $152.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

