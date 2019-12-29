Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a current ratio of 26.74. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

