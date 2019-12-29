Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a current ratio of 26.74. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Dividend History for Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FirstService Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
FirstService Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share
BWP Trust Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
BWP Trust Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report