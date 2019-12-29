Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$128.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Dividend History for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FirstService Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
FirstService Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share
BWP Trust Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
BWP Trust Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report